Blind his whole life, fifth-grader wins his school’s spelling bee

Perhaps no mama was more proud of her child after misspelling a first-round word in a spelling bee.
Sean Strasser was among the 44 students in grades 4-8 who had won their school’s competition to qualify for the Muscogee County School District’s 2017 Spelling Bee. But he was the only blind participant Feb. 1 in the Patrick Theatre at the Columbus Museum.
So when the Gentian Elementary School fifth-grader misspelled “derelict,” his mother, Bethanne, still considered her 11-year-old son the farthest image from the definition of that word. Instead, the scene affirmed the family’s decision to have Sean educated with sighted students.
“It’s good just to see him be part of the regular crowd,” Bethanne said.
And excel.
Classroom bee
Sean competed against approximately 20 students in his classroom spelling bee in early December. To prepare, a classmate read the word list, and he “Brailled them out,” meaning he typed them on a six-key machine, which allows him to make raised dots in different combinations to represent letters and numerals. He then studied that Braille version of the word list. Sean also uses computer screen reading software called JAWS (Job Access With Speech), which enables visually impaired people to independently use a computer.
But the best way to be a great speller, Sean advises, is to be a great reader. He recommends the adventure novel series “The 39 Clues” by a collaboration of authors.
Sean spelled all three of the words he was given to win his classroom’s title: intent, poncho and coupon. He shrugged off the accomplishment.
“Some people might be nervous to speak to all these other people,” he said. “For me, it wasn’t like that.”
But winning the school-wide spelling bee, Sean admits, did feel like a big deal.
School bee
On Dec. 15, Sean was among the 14 fourth- and fifth-grade competitors, featuring the champion and runner-up from each class.
He doesn’t recall all the approximately 10 words he spelled without a mistake, but he certainly remembers his winning word: Fittingly, it was “applause.”
Sean giggled and said, “It’s kind of ironic.”
And the crowd applauded his victory “like crazy,” he said with a smile. Later, he was more specific: “They were louder than an atomic bomb.”
Lisa Moore, who helps Sean as an MCSD teacher for visually impaired students, soaked up the moment.
“The look on his face when they said ‘applause’ and he knew what it was, it was very exciting,” Moore said.
Sean insists doubt never entered his mind amid the letters he voiced. With each word, he told himself, “I’m going to get this. I’m going to get this.”
That’s because he thrives at school every day with his sighted peers, earning mostly A’s in regular-education classes.
All of which doesn’t surprise his mother.
“He’s fairly confident,” Bethanne said.
Moore, who also taught Sean when he was in kindergarten at Blanchard Elementary School, added, “He doesn’t see himself as different from anybody else.”
Sean is one of Bethanne and Matt Strasser’s six children. Matt is an officer in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Benning. They moved from Columbus to Colorado, where Sean participated in classroom spelling bees but never competed in a school-wide spelling bee, and now they are back in Columbus.
District bee
Six weeks after winning his school’s spelling bee, Sean was on the Patrick Theatre stage for the district competition.
“I felt like I could win this,” Sean declared, then added with a smile, “but things didn’t go quite as planned.”
WTVM news anchor Chuck Leonard, the spelling bee’s pronouncer, told the standing-room-only crowd that Sean is 100 percent visually impaired. Sean said such a disclosure didn’t embarrass him – “I wanted lots of people to know” – because he is glad to be an example of someone overcoming a disability.
“If they hear me,” Sean said, “maybe that will inspire them.”
Although he doesn’t remember the words, he correctly spelled his practice-round word and correctly defined his word in the special round before the competition, so he went into the first round of the district’s spelling bee feeling confident.
“Derelict” was the word he was given. He never heard of the word, Sean said, “but I tried my hardest.”
He wishes he had asked for the definition of the word. Instead, he guessed by spelling it phonetically, “d-e-r-r-a-l-i-c-t.”
“I don’t know if my face had gone red or anything,” Sean said.
“It kind of drooped a little,” Moore said.
Leaving the stage, Sean said, “didn’t feel very great.” But when he returned to the audience, he said, “people kept saying, ‘You were awesome.’”
And he thought, “I don’t think I was that awesome” -- because he competed to win.
Right fit
Sean attended a school for blind students while the Strassers lived in Colorado. “It just didn’t fit him,” Bethanne said.
Each of the 10 students in his classroom was in a different grade, Sean said, “so it was hard for the teacher to get things age appropriate.”
Bethanne added, “They had a lot more focus on living skills, which was fine, and he probably needed it for a year or so, but I just knew he needed to get back into a stronger academic setting.”
Which he had at Blanchard and now has at Gentian, she said.
“I knew coming back here we were going to be A-OK,” Bethanne said, “and he was going to be able to succeed.”
Sean said his career goal is to be an author and a composer, to write fantasy books and music. He plays piano, clarinet and harmonica.
Bethanne turned to her son and told him, “Even if you spell a word wrong, it’s OK.”
