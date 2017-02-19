School board to vote on new calendar, projects at Columbus High, Shaw High

The Muscogee County School Board will vote on the proposed 2017-2018 school calendar Monday.
The board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.
The calendar for the next school year features a later spring break. Spring break this year is March 20-24 but next school year it will come a week later, during March 26-30.
For the winter break, the students will attend class on Dec. 20 then not return until Jan. 8 Counting weekends that is 18 days away from class. This school year, students were away from class for 21 days.
School will begin on Aug. 7 and the last day will be May 22. Both dates are earlier than this year.
In other business:
▪ The board will vote on whether to approve Landmark Grading Company for the construction of a Columbus High School parking lot and amend the project budget to include additional funding of $200,000 which brings the final budget to $685,000.
▪ If will be decided if River City Construction Company will be the construction manager at risk for the re-roofing and HVAC project at Shaw High School.
▪ The board will vote on the acceptance of a proposed mission, vision and values statement.
▪ Thirty-five schools will be recognized for their 2016 Georgia Milestones Student Growth Percentiles achievement.
▪ The board will recognize spelling bee winners Annie Kelley of Clubview Elementary School, Tyler Patel of Britt David Magnet Academy and Dilan Shah of Aaron Cohn Middle School.
▪ Speaking to the board in the public agenda will be Marianne Young and D.M. Young. No topics were given in the meeting agenda.
▪ Students from Fox Elementary School will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and Black History Month Observance.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
