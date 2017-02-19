UGA Research: Swishing with mouth rinse may improve athletic performance

Mouth rinse containing a little sugar can improve athletic performance.
That is according to research done by the University of Georgia and Texas Tech University.
According to an article by Cal Powell on the UGA website, research has shown that endurance athletes who swished but did not ingest a succose solution instead of water during a time trial significantly improved their running times.
According to rersearchers, the succose solution, which was sweet tasting but also provided a small amount of energy, is thought to boost endurance performance by stimulating “reward areas” in the brain related to motor control.
On average, researchers noted about a 5 percent improvement in time when the athletes swished with succrose instead of water.
“It was surprising to us how drastic the improvement in times was,” said UGA associate professor Jamie Cooper. “These were endurance-trained individuals so to see a 5 percent improvement in performance, almost three minutes on the average, was huge.”
The study was published in the “International Journal of Sports Physiology and Performance.”
