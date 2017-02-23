Columbus State professor counsels R&B star K.Michelle on VH1 show

A Columbus State University professor has gained prominent exposure by counseling K.Michelle in the most recent episode of the R&B star’s reality TV series.
K.Michelle seeks advice from CSU assistant professor of counselor education Ryan Day in “K.Michelle: My Life.” In the edited video clip of highlights on vh1.com, she tells Day, “I’m allowing people in my life to treat me any kind of way because I’m worried about what people would think. I have a lot of times people take money from me.”
She tears up, and Day says, “It’s OK.”
She continues, “I’m just trying to figure out my decision-making skills when it comes to people.”
Day: “Your friends come to your house to have peace, but do you feel like you have peace within your own home?”
K.Michelle: “Not now.”
Day: “Happiness is a choice, and if people in your life are not making you happy, you’ve got a definite choice: Either let them in or let them go.”
The Ledger-Enquirer is trying to reach Day to explain how he connected with the celebrity and the reaction he has received from his fame.
