University System of Georgia honors Columbus State professor

The University System of Georgia has honored a Columbus State University professor.
Jennifer Brown, an associate professor of educational foundations at CSU, is the system’s 2017 winner of the Regents’ Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Award.
A committee of faculty and administrators from throughout the system evaluated the nominations, according to CSU’s news release, which didn’t report the number of nominations.
CSU interim provost and vice president of academic affairs Tina Butcher said in the release, “I have known Dr. Brown since she came to CSU in 2011 and have found her to be a consummate professional who conducts and applies research in a manner that improves student learning and the overall student experience. She is an outstanding faculty member and is greatly deserving of this recognition.”
The USG’s website lists the award’s selection criteria:
- Engaged in the systematic examination of issues about student learning and instructional conditions which promote the learning, building on previous scholarship.
- Documented the use of strategies for investigating and evaluating the impact of teaching practice on student learning, anchored in the research literature.
- Engaged in scholarship that is public, peer reviewed and critiqued.
- Produced scholarly work which contributes new questions and knowledge about teaching and learning.
- Developed a well articulated teaching philosophy that drives research questions.
- Documented the dissemination of their scholarship results.
CSU’s release says, “The committee was particularly impressed with the wide dissemination of Brown’s tested instructional strategies, evaluations and assessments to her department, college, university and external audiences through forums, presentations and peer-reviewed publications. She also stood out because of her success in obtaining both internal and external funding for SOTL-related activities.”
Brown will be presented the award and a check for $5,000 at the USG Foundation Gala next month in Atlanta.
CSU didn’t include any comment from Brown in its news release, and the Ledger-Enquirer hasn’t reached her for comment.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments