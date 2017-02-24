Here’s how well Muscogee student test scores improved compared to statewide peers

The Muscogee County School District has honored the schools whose students made the most academic improvement relative to their statewide peers last year.
This is the second straight year the district has given its SGP Awards, measured by the Student Growth Percentile. The statistics for this year’s are based on the 2016 results of the state’s standardized tests, called the Georgia Milestones Assessment System, compared to the 2015 results.
Academic peers are defined as other students statewide with a similar history of test scores. The SGP indicates how much a student’s academic performance has improved.
The percentiles range from 1 as the lowest growth to 99 as the highest growth. The SGP is divided into three categories: Low Growth (1-34), Typical Growth (35-65) and High Growth (66-99). The SGP allows all students to demonstrate growth, regardless of their achievement level.
MCSD awarded five places among its 32 elementary schools and three places among its 12 middle schools and nine high schools. The district also awarded multiple schools in certain places when there were ties. The winners are listed here along with the percentage of students who showed Typical Growth or High Growth in their test scores from 2015 to 2016.
Elementary schools
English language arts: 1. Midland 72; 2. Downtown 70; 3. Dimon 69; 3. Gentian 69; 3. Hannan 69; 3. North Columbus 69; 4. Britt David 68; 4. Forrest Road 68; 5. Fox 66; 5. Reese Road 66.
Math: 1. Britt David 82; 2. Midland 81; 3. Fox 79; 4. Johnson 75; 5. Dimon 74.
Social Studies: 1. River Road 90; 2. Britt David 88; 3. Johnson 84; 4. Gentian 81; 4. St. Marys Road; 81; 5. Lonnie Jackson 80.
Science: 1. Mathews 86; 1. River Road 86; 2. Britt David 85; 3. Midland 84; 4. Reese Road 83; 5. Dawson 80; 5. Eagle Ridge 80; 5. South Columbus 80.
Middle schools
English language arts: 1. Aaron Cohn 77; 2. Double Churches 70; 3. Eddy 68; 3. Fort 68.
Math: 1. Aaron Cohn 72; 2. Veterans 70; 3. Blackmon Road 67; 3. Double Churches 67.
Social Studies: 1. Aaron Cohn 77; 2. Blackmon Road 76; 2. Fort 76; 3. Double Churches 70.
Science: 1. Fort 77; 2. Aaron Cohn 76; 3. Double Churches 72; 3. Veterans 72.
HS algebra I: 1. East Columbus 79; 2. Richards 75; 3. Eddy 74.
HS physical science: 1. Fort 94; 2. Arnold 81; 3. Veterans 77.
High schools
Ninth-grade literature: 1. Early College 87; 2. Shaw 71; 3. Columbus 69.
American literature: 1. Early College 85; 2. Columbus 80; 3. Shaw 78.
Algebra I: 1. Columbus 85; 2. Kendrick 75; 2. Northside 75; 3. Hardaway 72.
Analytic geometry: 1. Columbus 84; 2. Early College 74; 3. Northside 71.
Biology: 1. Early College 93; 2. Carver 78; 3. Northside 75.
Physical science: 1. Jordan 74; 2. Northside 73; 3. Shaw 68.
U.S. history: 1. Early College 80; 1. Hardaway 80; 1. Jordan 80; 2. Kendrick 74; 3. Carver 69.
Economics: 1. Jordan 93; 2. Early College 79; 3. Columbus 67.
