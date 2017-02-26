Georgia Tech research method reveals social media traits of successful dieters

Research at Georgia Tech has found there is direct link between a person’s attitude on social media and the likelihood their dieting efforts will succeed.
According to an article written by Ben Snedeker on the university’s website, researchers have determined that dieting success or failure can be predicted with an accuracy rate of 77 percent based on the sentiment of the words and phrases one uses on Twitter.
“We see that those who are more successful at sticking to their daily dieting goals express more positive sentiments and have a greater sense of achievement in their social interaction. They are focused on the future, generally more social and have larger social networks, ”said Assistant Professor Munmun De Choudhury, lead researcher on the project, in the article.
Words and phrases like “Train smart like a trainer…win like 6 time champion [sic],” “If your not failing your not trying hard enough…[sic],” and “If we never stumble we never fall. If we never fall we never fail, and if we never fail we never grow!” are some examples of the upbeat and self-reflective language the research indicates is most common to successful dieters.
The article says other traits of successful dieters are that they tend to be more focused on topics related to health and fitness, and they are more socially interactive.
“We see that these users are much more likely to share healthy recipes, offer tips on nutrition and exercise, and report on their own progress,” said De Choudhury in the article. “Their larger network of friends and followers, and increased engagement, means that they tend to also have stronger support systems, which positively impacts the likelihood of dieting compliance.”
As for those who are not successful in meeting dietary goals, their Twitter content often has a demonstrably negative tone and they tend to be more uneasy and fearful in their posts.
“These users tend to be more anxious seemingly because of a lack of emotional control, and because of certain activities and events of daily life,” said De Choudhury.
Sample posts here include, “I’m pretty sure I’m going to lose my mind. Completely lose what little is left. I cry at the thought of stupid things...” and “Feel rough as old boots this morning :/ Ankle hurts, shin hurts, chest hurts, head hurts.”
