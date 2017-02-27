University of Alabama building $10 million facility for athletes with disabilities

The University of Alabama is building a $10 million facility for athletes with disabilities.
The groundbreaking was Feb. 23 in Tuscaloosa. Construction is scheduled to finish in late Fall 2017.
It will be located along the south façade of the UA Rec Center, east of the main entrance.
According to a story on the school’s website, the two-story building will include a NCAA regulation game venue for wheelchair basketball, locker rooms, workout/training room, strength and conditioning room, team meeting rooms and study halls.
“This will be an incredible showplace and welcoming gathering site for our adapted athletes and their supporters,” Bob Pierce, vice president for Advancement, said in the article. “The construction of a facility of this magnitude is a testament to the commitment the university, and our donors, have to our students with disabilities. It will be worthy of the national championship caliber teams who will occupy it.”
The UA Adapted Athletics Program began in 2003 with women’s wheelchair basketball. The program has since grown to include 30 student-athletes in women’s basketball, men’s basketball, wheelchair tennis, para-rowing and adapted golf. UA is home to five national championships in men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015). Wheelchair tennis has won two national championships (2013, 2015).
Additionally, more than 100 students participate in the program’s noncompetitive sports options.
This facility will be the first of its kind in the United States.
More than 20 UA student-athletes and coaches participated in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio. With the help of four former UA players and coaches, both the United States’ men’s and women’s teams won gold medals in wheelchair basketball at Rio. One former player and a current player, Babsi Gross, helped lead Germany to a silver medal in women’s wheelchair basketball.
