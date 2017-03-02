12 Columbus area schools are a 2017 AP Honor School

Twelve high schools in the Columbus area have been named a 2017 AP Honor School.
The local high schools recognized in at least one of the six Advanced Placement award categories announced by the Georgia Department of Education are Carver, Columbus, Jordan, Northside, Spencer in Muscogee County, plus Americus-Sumter, Callaway, Chattahoochee County, Harris County, LaGrange, Randolph-Clay and Troup County.
Earning four awards are Callaway and Columbus. Earning two awards are Americus-Sumter, Harris County, LaGrange, Northside, Spencer and Troup County.
AP exams are administered by the New York-headquartered College Board, which also administers the SAT. High school students can earn college credit for that particular course if they receive at least a 3 on the 5-point-scale exam.
The 2017 AP Honor Schools are based on last year’s data, the school’s participation in AP courses and its results on AP exams in 2016.
Here are the 2017 AP Honor Schools in the Columbus area and the categories in which they were recognized:
AP Challenge Schools: Callaway, Chattahoochee and Spencer are among 59 high schools in Georgia with enrollments of 900 or fewer and students taking AP exams in the four core areas (English, math, science and social studies).
AP Access and Support Schools: Jordan and Randolph-Clay among 65 high schools in Georgia with at least 30 percent of their AP exams taken by black or Hispanic students and at least 30 percent of all their AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher on the 5-point scale.
AP Merit Schools: Columbus is among the 69 high schools in Georgia with at least 20 percent of their total student population taking AP exams and at least 50 percent of all their AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher on the 5-point scale.
AP STEM Schools: Americus-Sumter, Callaway, Carver, Columbus, Harris County, LaGrange, Northside and Troup County are among the 204 high schools in Georgia with students taking exams in at least two AP math courses and at least two AP science courses.
AP STEM Achievement Schools: Callaway, Columbus, Harris County, LaGrange and Troup County are among the 128 high schools in Georgia with students taking exams in at least two AP math courses and at least two AP science courses and earning scores of 3 or higher on the 5-point scale.
AP Humanities Schools: Americus-Sumter, Callaway, Columbus, Northside and Spencer are among the 149 high schools in Georgia with students taking AP exams in at least one English language arts course, at least two social studies courses, at least one fine arts course and at least one world language course.
In total, the Columbus area has 24 of the 674 AP Honor School awards from the Georgia Department of Education in 2017, understanding that many schools won multiple awards. The state has 477 public high schools, but the GaDOE’s news release doesn’t report how many of them won at least one AP Honor School award this year.
