3 Muscogee County schools honored for progress in Title I program

Three schools in Muscogee County are among the 243 in the state to be honored this year as a Title I Reward School for academic performance or progress despite a significant percentage of students coming from low-income families.
The fiscal year 2017 Title I Reward Schools in Muscogee County schools are Early College Academy, Gentian Elementary School and Reese Road Leadership Academy, the Georgia Department of Education announced. Early College was Muscogee County’s only Title I Reward School in fiscal year 2016.
Reward Schools come in two categories:
▪ Highest-Performing Schools are among the top 5 percent of Title I schools with the best scores during the past three years on the state’s standardized tests.
▪ Highest-Progress Schools are among the 10 percent of the state’s Title I schools making the most improvement during the past three years on the state’s standardized tests.
Schools are disqualified if they were identified as a Priority School or a Focus School. Priority Schools are among the state’s lowest 5 percent of Title I schools in academic achievement. Focus Schools are among the state’s lowest 10 percent of Title I schools academic achievement gap, which measures the difference between the school’s bottom quartile of students and the state average as well as how fast that gap is closing.
This year’s Title I Reward Schools in Georgia comprise 162 Highest-Performing Schools and 81 Highest-Progress Schools. Early College, Gentian and Reese Road are Highest-Progress Schools.
In other Columbus area school districts, Chattahoochee County Education Center is a Title I Reward School for Highest Progress. Troup County has six Title I Reward Schools, all elementary schools: Hollis Hand and Rosemont for Highest Performing; Berta Weathersbee, Hogansville, Long Cane and West Point for Highest Progress. Mountain View Elementary School in Meriwether County is on the Highest Progress list, and Schley County Elementary School is on the Highest Performing list.
Thirty-seven of the Muscogee County School District’s 53 schools are in the Title I program. Title I schools may receive extra federal funding, called targeted assistance, if at least 35 percent of their students are identified as eligible to receive free or reduced-price lunch. That means only those qualified students can receive services funded by the Title I money, such as remedial instruction or intervention programs. The poverty threshold is 40 percent for school-wide Title I funding, meaning all students at that school may receive services funded by Title I.
For this school year in Georgia, the annual household income limit for a family of four is $31,590 for free lunch and $44,955 for reduced-price lunch to qualify for the program. Title I combines those two categories to define the poverty rate at each school.
The GaDOE also announced its four Title I Reward Districts, honoring the school systems with the best overall academic performance among its Title I schools during the past three years: Forsyth County, large district (10,000 or more students); Oconee County, medium district (4,000 to 9,999 students); Jefferson City, small district (2,000 to 3,999 students); Chickamauga City, extra small district (fewer than 2,000 students). Each of the Title I Reward Districts receives $25,000 in additional federal funding.
