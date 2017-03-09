Columbus High, Carver principals make friendly bet ahead of state title game

3:35 Middle school students get a lesson in choosing education over bad choices that can lead to prison Pause

3:25 Ann Caggins receives the 2017 SISTERS, Inc. Women of Courage Award

4:10 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award

1:33 Embedded dog collars a recurring issue

1:46 Watch 3,500 runners participate in Color Me Rad

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:33 Phenix City mayor’s prayer breakfast calls for unity in time of divide

1:53 Hit-and-run victim's grandmother talks about her relationship to former Columbus Councilman Frank D. Chester