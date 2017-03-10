Columbus State dedicates rehearsal studio in memory of ‘great mentor’

In a dedication ceremony Friday, the Columbus State University Theatre Department named its rehearsal studio in memory of former department chairwoman Hazel Hall Brennan.
The ceremony was conducted in the One Arsenal Building, 1901 Front Ave., on CSU’s RiverPark Campus.
“Hazel was a great mentor and a great friend to faculty and students alike,” department chairman Larry Dooley said in CSU’s news release. “The theatre department has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and much of that success is rooted in Hazel's leadership early on. It is truly fitting that we name a much-used and student-centered rehearsal space after her. She was always right there in the middle of student work.”
Hall joined the CSU faculty in 1974 and chaired the department from 1981 until her retirement in 2003.
“Her expertise as a director and teacher nurtured hundreds of students who have gone on to become teachers and working professionals in film, television and Broadway theatre,” CSU said in the news release. “Through this generous gift to the university from her husband, John, the legacy of this inspiring leader will continue to impact future students, teachers and artists.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
