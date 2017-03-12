School board to receive updated information about custodial outsourcing

The Muscogee County School Board will receive some updated information about custodial outsourcing at a work session Monday night.
The work session is at 5 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.
To increase effectiveness and possibly decrease expenses, the MCSD is considering a major change in who cleans its schools, which includes moving custodians at the 32 elementary schools to the 12 middle schools and nine high schools, reducing the number of outsourced contractors providing custodians from four companies to one and using contracted custodians at the elementary schools.
The proposal was made by MCSD chief operating officer David Goldberg.
He said none of the school district employees who do custodial work is in danger of losing a job.
Goldberg has told the board, “I’d like to say we’re doing the best job we can with the system we have in place but we can do a much better job.”
In other business:
▪ The board will hear an overview of the pre-K program and registration process.
▪ The board will discuss the surplus and sale of 42 school buses that have significant mechanical problems.
▪ The board will discuss the awarding of a contract to River City Contracting to serve as construction manager at risk for the construction of an autism center at Double Churches Middle School.
▪ Naomi Buckner has been nominated to serve as the board’s delegate to the Georgia School Boards Delegate Assembly on June 9 in Savannah.
▪ The board will receive a report from Chattahoochee Valley Libraries and The Columbus Museum.
