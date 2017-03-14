‘American Idol’ style teaching contest coming to Columbus State

In a contest modeled after the “American Idol” TV show, six Hardaway High School students coached by five Columbus State University education majors will teach a lesson to four Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy fourth-graders live on stage Thursday night, and a panel of CSU and Muscogee County School District educators will be the judges who determine the winner.
Admission to the 7 p.m. the “Teach to Columbus” event is free, and so are the pizza and drinks, starting at 6 p.m., in Room 1304 of Frank D. Brown Hall, the CSU College of Education and Health Professions headquarters in downtown Columbus. Enter the building on Broadway at the intersection with 12th Street.
This is CSU education professor James Rubin’s way of giving students in the teacher education program a serious chance in a fun environment to mentor others as they develop lesson plans -- because he believes a good way to learn something is to teach it.
Rubin, in his first year at CSU, brought this event with him from Union College in Barbourville, Ky., where four years ago he brainstormed with his wife, Manikya Rajakaruna, now a math instructor at Columbus Technical College.
“Teachers are like these unrecognized performers,” Rubin thought. “Why not dignify the profession by putting it on stage?”
The participating CSU students are Blake Horde, Michele Hatton, Amanda Whittemore, Kimberly Apple and Emma Teems.
The participating Hardaway students are Heidi Parsons, Korey Terry, Korraye Russ, Sara Collins, William Norris and Rawanda Hercules.
The participating Downtown students are Jayla Williams, Ariadna Espinoza, LaMya Jones and Arrie Battle.
The winning team members get a $50 gift certificate to the CSU Bookstore, and the other team members get a $25 gift certificate to the CSU Bookstore.
The judges will be Hardaway principal Matt Bell, CSU teaching and learning coordinator Debby Whatley, MCSD academic coach Kim Cason, MCSD academic dean Courtney Thornton and MCSD secondary dean Fredrick Weldon.
“There is going to be a push to expand the project,” Rubin said. “This vision is to do this again next fall but hopefully have other high schools involved in this. Ideally, I’d like to have five or six of them or however many would like to participate.”
Each high school would conduct its own competition, and CSU would award the winning team $100. The school champs would compete against each other for the district title, and CSU would award the winning team $500.
