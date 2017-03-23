2 homeschooled students among six receiving a Presidential Scholarship at LaGrange College

Six incoming students will be honored with a prestigious Presidential Scholarship at LaGrange College.
According to a report on the school website, the top honor, the Presidential Learning and Living Scholarship, is awarded annually to a male and female applicant, and provides full tuition, fees, room and board. Amy Channell, a home-schooled student from LaGrange, and Kyle Hildebrand of Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga., earned the top prize.
The Presidential Learning Scholarship covers all tuition costs and was awarded to Kaitlin Davenport of Veterans High School in Kathleen, Ga.; Lillian DeGennaro of LaGrange High School in LaGrange; Katlynn Parnell of Newnan High School in Newnan, Ga.; and Michael Zgoda, a home-schooled student from Harrisburg, N.C.
In the report, Joseph Miller, Vice President for Enrollment, said 136 students from eight states participated in this year’s competition.
Scholarship recipients were evaluated by a panel of judges based on their school transcripts, SAT and ACT scores, interview performance and written essay.
