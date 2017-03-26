NASA chooses Georgia Tech for solar system research

NASA has chosen Georgia Tech for its new solar system research project.
According to a report by Renay San Miguel on the school’s website, Tech researchers led by professor Thomas Orlando, will team with those from Notre Dame, University of California Davis, John Hopkins University, Jackson State, University of Central Florida and Florida Space Institute to study how to protect astronauts from radiation.
Teams from Italy and Germany will work with the Tech researchers.
Orlando says in the report that the project is an important step in the well-established relationship between NASA and Georgia Tech and that it also validates Tech’s interdisciplinary approach in solving big science projects.
The name of the Tech team is REVEALS which stands for radiation effect on volatiles and exploration of asteroids and lunar services.
REVEALS has two research themes: understanding the interaction of radiation and micrometeorites with the surfaces of airless bodies such as Earth’s moon and Mars’ moons and developing and testing new materials for improved safety and health during exploration.
“REVEALS is a worldwide project but it’s based at Georgia Tech and we’ll manage the budget and science directions,” Orlando says in the report.
