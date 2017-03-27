Muscogee County School Board sells surplus property for $535K

0:41 MCSD board member reacts to previously closed meeting being open Pause

1:06 Attorney speaks on evidence against murder suspect in 5 Corner Lotto shooting

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

3:08 File Video: Lawyers for suspect in 2016 triple homicide speak after initial hearing

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:49 Gen. Ulysses S. Grant visits the National Civil War Naval Museum

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live

0:54 Holly Wait talks about RiverBlast