Columbus native from public housing to be president of another university

Columbus native Kevin Rome, who already beat the odds by emerging from public housing to become a university president, is moving to another institution.
Fisk University has announced that Rome, currently president of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, will be the 151-year-old Nashville, Tennessee, institution’s 16th president, starting July 1. He will replace H. James Williams, who resigned in September 2015 after 2½ years as president.
Fisk, No. 8 in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings of historically black colleges and universities, is a private institution with an enrollment of approximately 850. Lincoln, also an HBCU, isn’t ranked in that prestigious list, which includes 50 institutions. It is a private institution with approximately 3,000 students.
"Fisk was looking for a transformational leader who would be able to shape our future and accelerate our growth as a leader in the Liberal Arts and STEM disciplines," Barbara Bowles, chairwoman of the Fisk University Board of Trustees, said in the announcement on Fisk’s website. "We believe that Dr. Kevin Rome is that person.”
Fisk trustee Cynthia McIntyre, chairwoman of the search committee, said in the announcement, "Dr. Rome's achievements in partnering Lincoln University with the local community included new academic and civic programs as well as capital development projects. His accomplishments at Lincoln bode well for increasing Fisk's partnerships with the greater Nashville community."
On Jan. 18, 2013, Rome was named the 19th president in the in Lincoln’s 147-year history. He was vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at North Carolina Central University (2008-13), vice president for student services at Morehouse College (2005-08), vice president for campus life at Clayton College and State University (2004-05) and assistant vice chancellor at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (2001-04).
At the University of Texas, he was assistant dean of students for campus and community involvement (1999-2001) and assistant dean of students for student services (1996-99). At California Polytechnic State University, he was an education and training specialist (1994-96), an academic development specialist (1992-94) and a coordinator of student development (1991-92). At the University of Georgia, he was a residence director, fraternity adviser and financial aid counselor (1989-91).
Rome earned a doctoral degree in higher education from the University of Texas (2001), a master’s degree in college student personnel with an emphasis in counseling from the University of Georgia (1991) and a bachelor’s degree in English from Morehouse College (1989). He graduated from Spencer High School in 1984.
In an emailed interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Rome said, “I have been fortunate to lead an outstanding university for the past four years. It is a blessing to be selected to lead an institution with the historical significance of Fisk University.”
An educational search firm recruited him to apply for the opening, Rome said.
“It was a very difficult decision to leave Lincoln University because of the quality students, faculty, staff and alumni associated with the institution,” he said. “Plus, Jefferson City is a great community.
“Fisk is a very different university than Lincoln with a different set of challenges. Fisk will take me back closer to my roots, which began at Morehouse College. I am the product of a small, liberal arts, historically black college, and I welcome the opportunity to lead such an institution.”
And he thanks the folks who gave him a solid start despite the shaky odds in his hometown.
“I am an example of what one can accomplish with a public education from Columbus, Georgia,” he said. “I take pride in having lived in Farley Homes public housing as a foundation for my success. If I can accomplish these things, anyone can.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
