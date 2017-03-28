Troup County names teacher of the year

An algebra instructor has been named as the Troup County School System teacher of the year.
Winning the honor is Kayla Yeargin who teaches ninth grade accelerated algebra 1 and algebra 1 at Troup County Comprehensive High School.
According to a news release, each school nominates candidates and then the candidates submit a written application. Community and system judges read the anonymous applications and rate them. Finalists for the elementary, middle school and high school divisions are chosen. Judges from outside the Troup County community do personal interviews and make classroom observations.
Yeargin has been an educator for seven years.
