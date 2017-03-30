Groundbreaking Saturday for Auburn University performing arts center

The groundbreaking for an approximately $65 million Auburn University performing arts center will be Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
According to the school website, the center will be an 85,000 square foot building providing high quality performance venues for musical and theatrical productions.
The multipurpose venue will seat approximately 1,200.
It will have a box office, catering kitchen, dressing rooms, conference rooms and offices.
The porch and lawn will serve as another performance venue.
It will be located across from the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art on South College Street in Auburn.
When completed in 2019, there will be a new arts district for the community and region.
The construction of the center is made possible through a $25 million lead gift from Auburn graduates 1957 graduate John and Rosemary Brown.
“We are thankful that John and Rosemary believed in our vision for a world-class performing arts center and provided the spark that set us on our path to making this dream come true,” said Jay Gogue, Auburn University president in a news release written by Beth Smith.
“This center will benefit Auburn’s students in immeasurable ways and will enrich the cultural life of the Auburn community and the region. Its exceptional artistic programming will enhance the breadth of cultural expression at Auburn.”
