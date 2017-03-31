Here’s your child’s chance to transfer from assigned school in Muscogee

The Muscogee County School District has announced the transfer application period for students to switch schools before the 2017-18 academic year starts.
Parents and guardians may apply April 3-28 on behalf of their child for a transfer from their assigned school. Applications will be available on the MCSD website, https://muscogee.k12.ga.us, according to the district’s news release.
Transfers are granted based on space available and the validity of the stated reason for the hardship, the news release says. Approvals and denials are expected to be emailed by the end of June.
MCSD doesn’t provide transportation for transfer students, who may be returned to their originally assigned school if they “display continuous disruptive behavior and/or excessive tardiness and absences,” the news release says.
The district also notes that a transfer student might lose Georgia High School Association eligibility to participate in interscholastic athletics and literary competitions, so parents and guardians are encouraged to discuss this issue with the principal before applying.
