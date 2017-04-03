Peabody Awards hosted by Rashida Jones to get special telecast

For the first time ever, the Peabody Awards ceremony will be telecast on both national broadcast and cable television.
According to a story by Margaret Blanchard on the University of Georgia website, this is because of a just announced partnership with PBS and FUSION.
The red-carpet event, the 76th Peabody Awards, will be held and taped the evening of Saturday, May 20, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
A joint broadcast of the program is scheduled for Friday, June 2, at 9 p.m. EST.
Rashida Jones, a cast member of Peabody Award-winning "Parks and Recreation," will serve as the evening's host.
The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.
"We are proud to join forces with PBS and FUSION in honoring the year's best stories in television, radio, podcasts and digital narratives," Peabody Awards Director Jeffrey P. Jones said in the article. "Today more than ever, Peabody's mission to highlight the most compelling and empowering stories, and their impact on society is vital to public discourse. Broadcasting our awards ceremony to the loyal viewers of PBS and on FUSION's burgeoning network is a wonderful way to showcase Stories That Matter."
"The Peabody Awards has a long history of recognizing excellence in media. Acknowledging stories that matter is a core value of PBS, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring the Peabody Awards honoring the best-of-the-best in media to PBS viewers around the country,” said Beth Hoppe, chief programming executive and general manager of general audience programming at PBS in the article.
In the article, Daniel Eilemberg, president of FUSION remarked, "We are excited to be partnering with PBS and Peabody to celebrate some of the most powerful storytelling of the past year-especially those that elevate underrepresented voices and shine a light on untold stories of significance to the young, diverse communities we serve.”
The Peabody Awards honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio and digital media.
For the second consecutive year, 60 finalists from news, documentaries, entertainment, children's programming, educational programming and public service will be selected and announced April 5. From these finalists, 30 winners will ultimately be chosen and revealed in a series of news announcements beginning April 12.
Supporting sponsors of the 76th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony include the Emerson Collective and The Coca-Cola Co.
