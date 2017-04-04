Columbus State’s sustainability fair includes rock climbing, art contest

Columbus State University will host a sustainability fair Wednesday.
Admission to the annual event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free and open to the public in CSU’s Student Recreation Center. The location was moved indoors from around the Clock Tower because of the forecast for severe weather, the university announced in a news release Tuesday.
“One CSU – Creating a Sustainable You” is designed to demonstrate one of the university’s core values, sustainability.
“The goal of One CSU Day is to encourage and educate students, staff, faculty and the community to adopt or increase recycling efforts and other behaviors that recognize and respect the environment,” the news release says.
The event promotes environmentally friendly programs and activities practiced by the university and local businesses. Several exhibitors will showcase the economic and environmental benefits of sustainability, and CSU will offer tours of campus so that attendees can view environmentally conscious projects in action. Attendees also may compete in a rock climbing competition or enter an art contest for prizes, according to the news release.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments