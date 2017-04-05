Columbus State’s online MBA among ‘50 Best’ in 2017 ranking by College Choice

Columbus State University is listed among the 50 Best Online MBA Degrees in the 2017 ranking by College Choice, an independent online publication dedicated to helping students and their families make postsecondary education decisions.
“Receiving this kind of recognition among peer institutions is a great validation of the quality of programs delivered by our faculty,” Linda Hadley, dean of CSU’s Turner College of Business, told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email. “This is the ideal program for the career-minded professional seeking career advancement. We continually strive to make our Georgia WebMBA students feel like they’re part of our thriving campus through close communication from staff and faculty who are committed to their success.”
According to its news release, the factors College Choice used to develop its ranking include overall cost, financial aid and post-degree career success, based on publicly available resources, such as the Higher Education Research Institute at UCLA, PayScale.com, individual school websites, and the National Center for Education Statistics.
CSU is ranked No. 46. Four other Georgia institutions are on the list: Kennesaw State University at No. 10, Georgia College and State University at No. 22, the University of West Georgia at No. 32 and Georgia Southern University at No. 35.
The only Alabama institution in the ranking is Auburn University at No. 23. The overall top three are the University of North Carolina at No. 1, Temple University at No. 2 and Penn State at No. 3.
Other organizations also have ranked CSU’s online MBA program among the nation’s best. In January, U.S. News & World Report ranked CSU No. 33 in the nation and No. 2 in Georgia. In 2016, CSU’s online MBA was ranked as the No. 12 top global online MBA by CEO Magazine and the No. 12 most affordable MBA program by Top Management Degrees.
