Alternative education, school calendar, sale of vehicles on board agenda Monday

The top issue at a special called meeting and work session of the Muscogee County School Board Monday will be the question of whether the school district should hire a for-profit, private company to run alternative education programs.

But there are also other issues to be discussed.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.

Superintendent David Lewis is asking for approval to hire a private firm. MCSD’s proposed one-year contract with Camelot Education of Austin, Texas, would be for $6,436,098 and renewable for up to three years.

Lewis wants the board to vote on the contract Monday.

Two public forums have been held for residents to have questions answered.

The plan would close the Edgewood Student Services Center and reopen the vacant Marshall Middle School to create the Marshall Learning Center, which would house the AIM program, Woodall Program, Excel Academy and Catapult Academy.

In other business:

▪ The board will discuss the school calendar for 2018-2019 which features 10 days for winter break and has spring break the last week of March.

▪ The sale of four surplus vehicles used in the school nutrition program will be discussed. None are working. Three are three buses and a van.

▪ The board will consider the appointment of Kristen Raymond as the director of Georgia Teacher Alternative Preparation Program. Raymond is currently an English teacher at Hardaway High School.

▪ The board will consider the appointment of Sharon Hester and Monique Baucham to the Muscogee County Library Board.

▪ The board will be asked to approve a contract for $58,000 to Holbrook Service Company for the construction of a dust collection system at Hardaway High School.

▪ The school district is asking that a contract to Peach Engineering for $143,000 be given for boiler replacement at Kendrick High School.