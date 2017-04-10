Around Town: Book Signing, Genealogy, Pine Mt. Work Day

A Night in Morocco
A Progressive Party at Eagle & Phenix-A Night in Morocco-will be held Friday 6 p.m. The menu and homes: Appetizers-Priscilla and Fred Crawford’s #503; B’Stilla (poultry pie) and side salads, mint tea, wine-Carmen and James Dudley #422 and Moroccan sweets-Ann and Max Burr’s #505. Tickets are $100 and spots are filling fast. RSVP 706-256-3645
Genealogy Basics
Learn how to research your family history Friday 10:15-11:15 a.m. Participants will be shown how to utilize free online resources, such as Ancestry.com Library Edition, Heritagequest and more. Receive a free template for creating your own family tree. Class size is limited, registration required. Free. North Columbus Library, 5689 Armour Rd. 706-748-2855
Ralph Puckett Book Signing
Col. (Ret.) Ralph Puckett will hold a book signing of “Ranger: A Soldier’s Life” Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the National Infantry Museum. Puckett led the Eighth Army Ranger Company during the Korean War and was twice awarded the Distinguished Service Cross. He served as the Honorary Colonel of the 5th Ranger Regiment, honorary instructor at the Infantry School and was an inaugural inductee into the U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame in 1992. 706-653-9234
Pine Mountain Work Day
The Pine Mountain Trail Association will be holding a Work Day Saturday at 10 a.m. Meet at the FDR State Park Office. Bring work gloves, water and snacks. All tools will be furnished. Finishes at 1 p.m. Visit www.pinemountaintrail.org for more info.
Earth Day Sanctuary Tour
Tour the new Full Circle Farm Sanctuary Saturday 1-4 p.m. (arrive at gate at 12:45 p.m.) on Earth Day. Meet a wide variety of rescued animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, emus, goats, sheep, ducks, geese, llamas, alpacas, rabbits, guinea fowl, turkeys, dogs and cats. Learn their harrowing stories of rescue and how you can help. There will also be vegan food samples, literature, merchandise for purchase such as t-shirts, magnets and more. Some of the most friendly animals known as the “Cuddle Crew” will mingle with you on the grounds so there will be plenty of photo ops. $12/adults; $8/ages 12 and under; free/children under 2; $8/seniors 65 and older; $8/college students with ID. No outside animals. 961 White House Parkway (nearly 3 miles West of the Warm Springs Post Office). www.fullcirclefarmsanctuary.org
Chat and Chew
Create a special recipe while sharing with other teens about the books of the month Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m. Each month there will be 2 titles to choose from. You can read one or both. A recipe for Easter Cookie Pops will be made with everything you need provided by the library. April’s books are: “The Young Elites” by Marie Lu and “Every Last Word” by Tamara Stone. North Columbus Public Library, 5689 Armour Rd. Free. 706-748-2855
What’s Up with the Weather
Silver Service and the Regional Rehab Hospital will have its monthly Brunch and Learn Wednesday, April 19 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Elisabeth D’Amore from the WTVM Storm Team 9. Blood pressure checks will be provided at 9:30 a.m. The event is free. Silver Service is located at 2515 Old Whittlesey Rd., Suite L. Call 706-905-9601 for additional information.
Crucifixion Portrayal
The re-enactment of Christ’s last moments on the cross reveals the sacrifice Jesus made in a real and tangible way for all viewers. The schedule is 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and will be held on the Evangel Temple front lawn, 5350 Veterans Pkwy. Call 706-323-1878 for additional info.
Comments