American Museum of Natural History gives UGA archaeological collection with more than 109,000 artifacts

The University of Georgia Laboratory of Archaeology has been given an archaelogical collection by the American Museum of Natural History with more 109,000 cataloged artifacts and 2,650 radiocarbon samples.
A story by Elizabeth Elmore on the UGA website says the collection includes artifacts and other paleonenvironmental materials recovered by the American Museum of Natural History during a decade of excavation led by David Hurst Thomas on St. Catherines Island, Ga.
Included in the collection are animal bones, mollusk shells and plant remains as well as prehistoric ceramics, arrowheads, bone tools, shell beads and shell ear plugs.
The story says the materials are accompanied by a comprehensive digital database containing relevant field notes, photographs, catalogs, reports and publications relating to the excavations conducted from 2005-2015.
In Elmore’s story, Mark Williams, director of the UGA Laboratory of Archaeology, says, “This is one of the most important archaeological collections to come to the Laboratory of Archaeology since its founding in 1947. It will enhance our already extensive coastal collection and allow current and future researchers to continue answering questions concerning the role that islands and coastal regions played in the development of human societies over time.”
The transfer of the St. Catherines Island Collection began Monday when the first portion of the collection arrived; 170 boxes of materials were driven from New York City to Athens and unpacked by UGA faculty, staff and students alongside American Museum of Natural History staff. The collection is valued at just under $14 million.
The collection will be housed in the lab's current facility on Riverbend Road in Athens until the lab relocates to a larger facility later in the year.
