2 Muscogee schools improve enough to be removed from lowest-performing lists

The Muscogee County School District has two of the state’s 74 schools that improved their academic achievement enough to be removed from one of two lists comprising Georgia’s 243 lowest-performing schools.
Jordan Vocational High School was removed from the Priority Schools list, and Rigdon Road Elementary School was removed from the Focus Schools list, the Georgia Department of Education has announced.
The Ledger-Enquirer hasn’t reached MCSD superintendent David Lewis and principals Amy Wohler of Jordan and Charleen Robinson of Rigdon for comment on this news.
Spencer High School is the remaining MCSD school on the Priority list. Baker Middle School and Davis, Georgetown and Martin Luther King Jr. elementary schools are the remaining MCSD schools on the Focus list.
Priority Schools are among the state’s lowest 5 percent of Title I schools during the past three years in academic achievement. Focus Schools are among the state’s lowest 10 percent of Title I schools during the past three years in academic achievement gap, which measures the difference between the school’s bottom quartile of students and the state average as well as how fast that gap is closing.
Thirty-seven of the Muscogee County School District’s 53 schools are in the Title I program, as are 1,650 of the 2,292 public schools in Georgia. Title I schools may receive extra federal funding, called targeted assistance, if at least 35 percent of their students are identified as eligible to receive free or reduced-price lunch. That means only those qualified students can receive services funded by the Title I money, such as remedial instruction or intervention programs. The poverty threshold is 40 percent for school-wide Title I funding, meaning all students at that school may receive services funded by Title I.
For this school year in Georgia, the annual household income limit for a family of four is $31,590 for free lunch and $44,955 for reduced-price lunch to qualify for the program. Title I combines those two categories to define the poverty rate at each school.
No schools were added to the Priority or Focus list this year because the state is transitioning to different rules to comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which then-President Barack Obama signed into law in December. ESSA replaced the No Child Left Behind Act, enacted in 2002 under then-President George W. Bush.
NCLB required states to create accountability systems for their public schools, including mandatory tests that expected all students to achieve the same academic standards. By 2010, educators had convinced enough legislators that NCLB’s requirement had become unrealistic, and the Obama administration joined the bipartisan effort to find ways to improve the law.
As a result, ESSA reduces the number of mandatory statewide standardized tests and increases the emphasis on college and career readiness. Instead of the federal government setting student performance targets and basing school ratings on only test scores, ESSA allows states to formulate their accountability system based on multiple measurements. Instead of one-size-fits-all intervention for struggling schools and students dictated by the federal government, ESSA allows states to develop their own interventions.
Also under ESSA, the GaDOE no longer will maintain the Priority and Focus lists.
“Instead, GaDOE will be required to identify and support Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) schools,” the GaDOE explained in a news release. “The criteria for CSI and TSI schools are currently being developed in consultation with Georgia’s ESSA working committees. A draft of the criteria will be available for public comment this summer, prior to Georgia’s submission of its ESSA plan to the U.S. Department of Education in September.”
Priority Schools and Focus Schools receive additional state funding to pay for an instructional coach or other resources. They also receive extra professional development and an improvement specialist at the school level and the district level, who work with the school’s leaders, GaDOE communications specialist Meghan Frick told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email.
A formula determines the amount of additional funding for Priority and Focus schools, typically between $63,000 and $88,000, Frick said. Priority schools also may apply for additional federal money through a School Improvement Grant.
