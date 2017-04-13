Public forum to further discuss controversial alternative education plan

In the wake of the Muscogee County School Board tabling the superintendent’s recommendation to hire Camelot Education to run alternative education programs in the district for $6.4 million annually, a public forum is scheduled for April 18 to further discuss this issue.
Co-hosted by the Southern Anti-Racism Network and Camelot, a private, for-profit company based in Austin, Texas, the forum at the Mildred L. Terry Public Library, 640 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, is expected to start at 6 p.m. and finish by 8 p.m.
"Exclusion, segregation and inequality are what define education for children with disabilities throughout the state of Georgia,” SARN regional director Theresa El-Amin said in a news release. “It's time to end discrimination against students with special needs."
El-Amin planned the forum – and Camelot officials agreed to cooperate – even before Monday’s meeting, when the board delayed voting on Camelot for a second time and instead decided to form a yet-to-be-announced community advisory committee to explore options and report its findings back to the board within three months.
Camelot, which says its average graduation rate is 95 percent, still wants to be MCSD’s choice.
“Camelot is committed to continuing our dialogue with the Columbus community, and this forum marks the next step,” Camelot chief strategy officer Ray Rodriguez said in the news release. “We want parents and citizens in general to have as much information as possible about how and why our partnerships with school districts have been so successful in helping kids succeed.”
Some of those partnerships with nearly 250 school districts across 43 campuses in six states also have been controversial. A March 8 story titled “That Place Was Like a Prison” on the website Slate.com reported allegations of Camelot employees abusing students with overly aggressive discipline in five cities: Reading, Pa.; Lancaster, Pa.; Philadelphia; New Orleans; and Pensacola, Fla.
In its 17-page response to Slate’s questions, Camelot wrote, “With the exception of an isolated incident in Reading, PA in which we immediately investigated and terminated multiple employees, Camelot has had no founded child abuse cases or lawsuits involving our students over the last decade. Your narrative is formulated using fewer than 10 incidents from the almost 5,940,000 daily interactions over a period of 10 years.”
At the April 18 forum in Columbus, according to a separate news release from SARN, Lisa Jenkins, who “successfully sued MCSD to get the help her child with autism needed,” and other parents “will tell their stories of seeing their children restrained, suspended numerous times and not receiving the education that is their right.”
MCSD superintendent David Lewis’ proposal would significantly change the way the district serves students with disabilities, emotional or behavioral problems and those who are over-age and under-credited. The plan would close the Edgewood Student Services Center and reopen the vacant Marshall Middle School to create the Marshall Learning Center, which would house:
▪ The AIM program (Achievement, Integrity and Maturity) currently at Edgewood, annually serving 400-500 students in grades 3-12 temporarily removed from their assigned school because of severe violations of the district’s behavior code. It would be called the Transitional School at Marshall with a capacity for 250 students in grades K-12 at one time, adding grades K-2 currently not served.
▪ The Woodall Program currently housed at Davis Elementary School and Carver High School, serving 44 students with severe emotional and behavioral problems. It would be called the Therapeutic Day School at Marshall with a capacity for 75 K-12 students, although the K-5 students in the program would remain at Davis.
▪ A new program called Excel Academy at Marshall, with a capacity for 125 students, for over-age students in grades 6-12 who have fallen behind their peers.
▪ Catapult Academy, the dropout recovery program with a capacity for 120 students in grades 9-12 currently at Edgewood and 300 on the waiting list, would move into Marshall but continue to be run by a separate contractor, not Camelot.
MCSD’s alternative education sites have had costly problems this past year:
▪ On March 13, MCSD and seven other defendants were sued for $25 million in a personal injury complaint resulting from an incident in the AIM program at Edgewood. The lawsuit was filed in Muscogee County State Court on behalf of the Lawanda Thomas, the mother of Montravious Thomas, whose right leg was amputated below the knee after a contracted behavioral specialist with Mentoring & Behavioral Services of Columbus body-slammed the 13-year-old boy multiple times Sept. 12.
▪ The Woodall Center is among the nine out of 24 facilities in the Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Support that the state determined last year to be unfit for those programs. The MCSD board unanimously approved in August the superintendent’s recommendation to transfer the Woodall Program to Davis Elementary School, complying with the state’s order to immediately move those students from the Woodall Center because it was declared unsafe and unhealthy.
Lewis has said MCSD already spends approximately $6 million on alternative education and he has talked to a potential buyer for the Edgewood property, appraised for $1.3 million, so his plan wouldn’t cost the district extra money, even with the necessary renovation of Marshall.
Lewis, whom the board hired in July 2013 from Polk County, Fla., where he was an associate superintendent, has said he and his chief administrators have studied this issue for about 1½ years. They concluded that MCSD didn’t have enough specially trained staff and enough money to provide the alternative education students deserve.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments