April 14, 2017 1:26 PM

Youth advisory council to have ‘candid conversation’ with school board

By Mark Rice

It will be the kids’ turn to do most of the speaking and the grown-ups’ turn to do most of the listening.

The Columbus Youth Advisory Council is sponsoring a public forum billed as “A Candid Conversation with the Muscogee County School Board” next week.

Thursday’s dialogue in Rothschild Leadership Academy, 1136 Hunt Ave., is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and finish by 7:30 p.m.

“Nothing is off the table,” says the news release from the Muscogee County School District. “We encourage students to come out and tell us what’s on their minds.”

For more information, call the MCSD communications office at 706-748-2034.

