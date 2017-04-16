School board to vote on calendar, hold millage rate hearing

The Muscogee County School Board will conduct the second of its three public hearings on the millage rate, which the administration has proposed to keep at 23.37 for the 21st year.
The board meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.
At the board meeting on April 10, District 8 representative Frank Myers asserted the suggested rate is an increase because the administration can propose to roll it back when the digest increases, as it is projected to do by one percent.
The final hearing will be June 12.
The board is scheduled to vote on the millage rate and the FY 2018 budget during its June 19 meeting.
The proposed budget is $287.3 million. That is $12.6 million more than this fiscal year, an increase of 4.6 percent.
In other business:
▪ A calendar for the school year 2018-2019 is up for approval. The calendar includes 10 days for winter break, a full week off for Thanksgiving and spring break is the last week of March. It features balanced 90-day semesters. The first day of school would be August 8 and the last May 23.
▪ Superintendent David Lewis is requesting the board approve Kristen Raymond as director of Georgia Teacher Alternative Preparation Program. Raymond is currently an English teacher at Hardaway High School.
▪ The administration is asking the board to approve a contract with Verizon Wireless for wireless phone service. The amount for the services is $265,000 for the period of July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018. Verizon wireless has provided the district with cellular service for the last seven years.
▪ The awarding of a contract to Peach Engineering for boiler replacement at Kendrick High School is up for a vote. The cost of the contract is $143,000.
▪ The board is being asked to approve a contract of $58,000 to Holbrook Service Company for the construction of a dust collection system at Hardaway High School.
▪ The board is being asked to approve Freeman & Associates at the construction manager at risk to construct an addition to the cafeteria and construct a new wrestling room at Northside High School. The construction cost of approximately $1.1 million was approved at the April 18, 2016 board meeting.
▪ The board will vote on the appointment of Sharon Hester and Monique Baucham to the Muscogee County Library Board.
▪ The board will vote on the sale of three buses and a van that have been in service with the school nutrition program but are now not operational. At one time, the vehicles were used to transport vended meals during the summer but that service has not been provided since 2008. Proceeds from the sale would go to the school nutrition fund.
▪ Asking to speak on the public agenda are Mike Edmondson, Scott Ferguson and Theresa El-Amin. The subject matter was not given.
▪ Students from Wesley Heights Elementary School will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
