6 Troup County educators going to Harvard

Six Troup County educators are going to Harvard University in July.
The six will attend the Harvard Graduate School of Education for one week. They will be participating in the Project Zero Classroom experience.
The Community Foundation of Troup County, an affiliate organization of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley Foundation helped spur the funding for the trip.
Other community organizations helped as well. The Lions Club of LaGrange, the Rotary Club of LaGrange, the Troup County High Alumni Association, The LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce , the West Point Fund, Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, and Jindal Films.
Betsy Covington, president & CEO of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley said, “Each year the advisors to he Troup County Endowment Fund try to use the grant funding produced by this endowed fund in a way that moves the needle for Troup County. Last year, they invested in Michelle Ashmore’s attendance at Harvard and were so pleased at what she brought back to the school district, they’ve helped to assemble a team of teachers for this year.”
The teachers going to Harvard are Ashmore, an economics instructor at Troup County High School; Shea Spencer, an English arts teacher at Callaway High School; Randy Hardigree, a life sciences teacher at LaGrange High School; Andre Carter, a fourth grade math teacher at Whitesville Road Elementary School; Sara Proctor, a fifth grade science teacher at Whitesville Road Elementary; and Kayla Yeargin, an algebra teacher at Troup County High School.
