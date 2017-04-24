Columbus robotics team first from Georgia to reach world finals

The local high school students representing the Columbus Space Program came home Sunday from Houston as the first Georgia team to have reached the finals at the FIRST Robotics World Championships.
“Out of over 3000 teams in the world, our team was 2 wins away from being the World Champions,” Columbus High School physics and computer science teacher Luther Richardson, who directs the Columbus Space Program, which comprises Columbus Robotics, wrote in an email to supporters.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is an international not-for-profit organization, based in Manchester, N.H., that operates the FIRST Robotics Competition (grades 9-12), the FIRST LEGO League (grades 4-8), the FIRST LEGO League Jr. (grades K-3) and the FIRST Tech Challenge (grades 7-12).
More than 400 teams qualified for the 2017 FIRST Robotics world championships, divided into six fields. The Columbus team was among 66 in the Newton field, including teams from Australia, China, Israel, Mexico and Turkey, Richardson explained.
After winning the Newton field, the Columbus team advanced to the playoffs, which were conducted in Minute Maid Park, where the Houston Astros play Major League Baseball.
The competition, Richardson explained, is played with alliances of three robots competing against each other.
“Our alliance included a team from California and a team from Texas,” Richardson wrote. “The final 6 alliances played a round robin tournament on the ‘Einstein field’ and our alliance was 4-1 and made it to the finals as the top seed.
“Two back to back technical glitches that we had not seen before kept us from being World Champions at Houston. The team was definitely sad but they are the first team from Georgia to ever make it to the finals at Einstein.”
The team members Richardson listed are:
Josh
Barton
Austin
Bell
Drake
Braski
Skyla
Brooks
Rohan
Chandrashekar
Crystal
Chen
Mary
Chen
Nicholas
Chen
Su Ji
Cho
Amber
Diehl
Kevin
Guernsey
Vineeth
Harish
Darris
Holland
Christine
Hong
Joshua
Lee
Alex
Lee-Boulton
Kyle
Mitchell
Youbin
Park
Eric
Parker
Akshat
Patel
Ashita
Patel
Sarth
Patel
Hallie
Richardson
Sruthi
Sethuram
Victoria
Thornton
Megan
Throlson
Tyler
Toma
Vivian
Vu
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments