School buses getting security equipment

The Troup County School System is putting security cameras on buses that are designed to protect students as they enter and exit school buses.
Currently, 10 buses are outfitted with the cameras.
According to a news release, the cameras were installed free of charge because of a partnership between Gatekeeper Systems Inc., the school system and local law enforcement.
The exterior high definition camera system will capture illegal stop arm passing.
The system will capture with video and photographs cars passing the stop arm when the stop arm is out. The video will then be reviewed by a deputy.
In Georgia, the law states that the first passing offense is a $300 fine, a second offense is $750 and a third offense is $1,000.
Jeff Turner, the school system’s director of transportation, said in the release, “Our main focus is the safety of students and to elminate any illegal passing.”
He said a one day survey test was done last year and there were 78 cases of vehicles not stopping.
