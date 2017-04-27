Muscogee County School Board chairwoman accuses anti-racism director of threats

Muscogee County School Board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green has accused Southern Anti-Racism Network regional director Theresa El-Amin of threatening her.
The dispute is documented in an email exchange between them and copied to the Ledger-Enquirer as well as school board and Columbus city officials.
In an email Wednesday, Green alleges El-Amin called the insurance office where Green works on Friday at 4:53 p.m. and spoke to an employee with “indignant yelling, threats and an intimidating tone.”
Green said one staff person in her office wanted to dial 911 after the call, and that on Monday her coworkers “still felt so strongly” about the incident that they requested the police be notified.
The Ledger-Enquirer asked Green what El-Amin allegedly threatened but hasn’t received a reply and hasn’t confirmed whether a police report was filed.
In an email Tuesday, El-Amin complained that Green hasn’t answered her repeated calls.
“I’m just trying to get a conversation with my elected school board member,” El-Amin said in the email to Green. “And you report me to the police for leaving phone messages? We haven’t spoken. That’s why I keep calling.”
El-Amin asked Green in the email, “Are you biased against me because I have a mental illness? I do function at a high level. I am not a danger to myself or others. Not violent. Have never been violent.”
In her email on Wednesday to El-Amin, Green wrote, “I take citizen calls, concerns and criticism often. No citizen disabled or not has the right to threaten, intimidate or harass anyone including elected officials.”
In an email Wednesday to Green, El-Amin said, “I do know that I was very angry about you refusing to return my phone calls and text messages. I apologize to the young State Farm staff person for my angry tone. I hope she will forgive me.”
El-Amin filed a complaint last week with the Muscogee County School District’s accreditation agency, AdvancEd of Alpharetta, Ga.
She asserts that the Muscogee County School Board’s 5-3 vote April 10 to table for three months Superintendent David Lewis’ controversial recommendation to hire Camelot Education, a private, for-profit company based in Austin, Texas, to run three alternative education programs for a total of $6.4 million annually “jeopardizes the health and safety of special needs students and the improperly trained staff who serve them.”
Green was among the board members who voted for the proposal, but El-Amin blames her for failing to lead the board toward approving the plan.
This spat comes the same week a statewide health advocacy group named Green one of six 2017 Inspiring Mothers of Georgia.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments