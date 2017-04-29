Education

Auburn police officer injured before fleeing suspect was arrested

By Ben Wright

An officer was injured Saturday morning before an armed man was taken into custody on fleeing and eluding and other charges, the Auburn Police Division said.

Derrick Demarious Bryant, 27, of Auburn, Ala., was taken into custody after a foot chase in the 500 block of Harper Avenue. He was charged with assault second degree, fleeing and attempting to elude, resisting arrest and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was taken to the Lee County Jail where bond was set at $35,000.

The injured police officer was treated at East Alabama Medical Center and later released.

At 2:55 a.m. CDT, an Auburn police sergeant attempted a traffic stop on a 2010 Pontiac G6 on North Ross Street. The sergeant had left his vehicle and approached the car when the officer observed a weapon and the driver attempting to leave.

The sergeant tried to pull the driver from the car but was knocked to the ground as the car sped from the officer. Other officers responding to the area located the suspect and the car at a residence on Harper Avenue.

