May 01, 2017 11:40 AM

Police investigating report of gunfire outside Kendrick High School

By Mark Rice

The Muscogee County School District has notified Kendrick High School parents and guardians about “unconfirmed reports of alleged gunfire” on the east Columbus school’s campus.

In a news release Tuesday at 11:16 a.m., MCSD communications director Valerie Fuller said, “This is an important notice for parents of Kendrick High School students. Students and staff are safe. We wanted to inform you that we are aware of unconfirmed reports of alleged gunfire near the exterior of the school gym. Again students and staff are safe. The alleged report came in during the time students and staff activated their safety plan for severe weather during the tornado watch or warning. Police are on the scene as a result of the unconfirmed and alleged gun fire report. We just wanted to make you aware and to ensure you that students and staff are safe.”

