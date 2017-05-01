Education

May 01, 2017 5:54 PM

Auburn University to honor retiring president and wife

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Auburn University President Jay Gogue and his wife Susie will be honored with a reception May 23 in Auburn Arena.

The public event will begin at 2 p.m. and will include a short program honoring the Gogues.

Light refreshments will be offered after the program.

Gogue has been Auburn president since July 2007.

Guests will have the opportunity to leave messages for the Gogues.

For those unable to attend the reception, messages can be made on a digital guestbook at www.auburn.edu/go/goguethankyou.

