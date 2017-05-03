‘Columbus Goes to Mars’ will be a first-of-its-kind free NASA event

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Pause

1:24 2017 Page One Awards journalism scholarship winner describes her reaction

3:03 Page One winners are announced at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

3:46 Mayor Tomlinson makes proclamation honoring long-time L-E journalist Mike Owen

3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder

2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events

2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."

3:01 Guilty verdicts on all counts are read in Superior Court in the March 2016 gang murder at Peachtree Mall