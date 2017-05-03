‘Columbus Goes to Mars’ will be a first-of-its-kind free NASA event

NASA has selected Columbus as the first city to host its community day program outside its hometown of Titusville, Fla., and the public is welcome to attend this free event, “Columbus Goes to Mars,” which will be conducted at three venues Saturday.
The Columbus State University Coca-Cola Space Science Center, in partnership with the Columbus Museum and the National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center, is presenting the first-of-its-kind event, featuring more than 15 professionals from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center demonstrating and discussing their work. Family activities, a robot, model rocket launches, information about careers at NASA and space science training for teachers also are part of the event.
“We are truly fortunate to have this amazing group of professionals coming to our city,” Shawn Cruzen, executive director of the CSU Coca-Cola Space Science Center, told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Wednesday. “We hope folks will make plans to join us at any of the venues.”
Or all three. Folks who attend all three venues will receive souvenirs.
Activities are scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center and the National Infantry Museum and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Columbus Museum. For the event’s complete schedule and details about how to obtain free tickets to special sessions, see www.ccssc.org/columbusgoestomars.html.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
