Wynnton Arts Academy to ask board for return to magnet status at work session

The governance board of Wynnton Arts Academy voted unanimously on April 27 to terminate its charter and request a return to magnet status immediately upon termination of the charter contract.
At a work session Monday, superintendent David Lewis will recommend that the Muscogee County School Board approve the recommendation of the Wynnton Arts Academy Governing Board to terminate the charter and transition the program status to magnet.
The work session begins at 5 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center.
In other business:
▪ The board will discuss appointment of a principal at the new school of the arts, as well, as assistant principal positions at Eddy Middle School and Wynnton Arts Academy. Lewis did not release the names of candidates.
▪ The board is being asked to approve an increase in the price of school lunches from $2.25 to $2.35 in elementary schools and $2.50 to $2.60 in secondary schools.
▪ The board is being asked to approve architect Sudhir Patel for auditorium upgrades at Arnold Middle School, Clubview Elementary School, Eddy Middle School, Hardaway High School, Columbus High School, and Kendrick High School.
▪ The board will hear an update on the Learn to Swim Program a collaboration between the school district and Columbus Parks and Recreation that makes it possible for kindergarten students attending six elementary schools to participate in classes designed to develop swimming and water safety skills. Those schools are Allen Elementary School, Brewer Elementary School, Lonnie Jackson Academy, Rigdon Road Elementary School, St. Mary’s Magnet Academy and Wynnton Arts Academy.
▪ Board members will receive a report from Chattahoochee Valley Libraries and The Columbus Museum.
▪ The board is being asked to renew contracts with SSC Service Solutions, Beck Janitorial and Diversified for custodial services in middle and high schools.
▪ The board is being asked to award a contract of $220,894.87 to United Av Systems to upgrade the audio visual equipment in the board room.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
‘
Comments