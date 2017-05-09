Brookstone graduate honored as UGA student commencement speaker

Brookstone School 2013 graduate Avery Hudson has been learning to excel while working at extreme heights as a Delta Air Lines flight attendant in training. May 5, she demonstrated a different kind of excellence at a different kind of high level as she delivered the student commencement address at the University of Georgia’s graduation ceremony.
Instead of flying thousands of feet in the air, she spoke to thousands of people in Sanford Stadium.
According to Brookstone communications director Connie Mansour, Hudson was selected by her classmates after applying for the honor. Hudson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human development and family sciences.
“We are so proud of her and this opportunity,” Mansour said.
Hudson told The Red & Black, UGA’s student newspaper, “Right now I’m doing my ‘big girl’ job, and I have experienced the fear of inadequacy, what if I don’t find the right friends, what if my dream job isn’t what I thought it’d be. All of those are really relevant when entering the freshman year of life.”
UGA accounting professor Jennifer Gaver told The Red & Black, “Avery is one of the most joyful people I have ever met, and is one my favorite people I’ve ever taught. My life has been immeasurably blessed and improved with the light that is Avery Hudson. She’s going to work for Delta, and she is going to light up the sky.”
