Meet 2017 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen contestants from MCSD

Maddie Haines, an eighth-grader at Aaron Cohn Middle School, is Miss Paulding County's Outstanding Teen. Jessica Roberts, an eighth-grader at Aaron Cohn Middle School, is Miss Atlanta's Outstanding Teen. Jillian Higgins, a ninth-grader at Columbus High School, is Miss Middle West Georgia's Outstanding Teen. Elise Higgins, an 11th-grader at Columbus High School, is Miss Harris County's Outstanding Teen. Abria Birge, a 10th-grader at Northside High School, is Miss Rockdale County's Outstanding Teen. Mark Rice mrice@ledger-enquirer.com