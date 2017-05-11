Historic Columbus awards $2,500 scholarship to UGA-bound Jordan valedictorian

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Pause 3:12 Gang expert tells the origin of the "1%" designation and how the Outcast bikers fit the description 1:12 Jordan senior says working "extra hard" is helping her overcome odds 1:41 Witness to court: "Dominic was a good man." 4:47 Columbus mayor makes decision on running for statewide office in 2018 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project 2:01 Volunteers use paint brushes and birthday cake to bring help and cheer to Army veteran's widow 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 2:52 Shaw High grad fighting to keep her boyfriend in the United States 2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Representatives from Historic Columbus Foundation surprised Thursday morning Jordan Vocational High School senior Cierra Nell by presenting her with the 24th annual Patricia Jackson Howard Memorial Scholarship. The $2,500 scholarship was established in memory of the foundation's second executive director. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer