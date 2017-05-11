Education

Columbus High student gets National Merit Scholarship

By Larry Gierer

David Pharis of Columbus High School has been awarded a $2,500 scholarship from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The 2,500 students chosen to receive the honor were chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.

They were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Honored from Auburn High School in Alabama were Suah Jang and Xinrei Zhang.

