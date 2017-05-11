Britt David kindergartner wins hearts after photos go viral from ‘Millionaire Bash’

When Denetta Suragh sent her husband’s godbrother photos from her son’s reading celebration at Britt David Magnet Academy, she never expected it to be seen by thousands from around the world.
Maurice Burton is a member of the Navy and stationed in Hawaii so anytime Suragh’s sons are doing anything exciting, she’ll pass along photos to her “little brother.” Burton put the photos of his nephew, Breyden, on Twitter and within 24 hours, it had been retweeted and liked thousands of times.
“We did not expect it to blow up like that,” Suragh said. “The next morning he texted us like ‘oh my gosh,’ and it was a screenshot of the post. At the time it had like 10,000 likes and 7,000 retweets.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the tweet had climbed to 11,000 retweets and 23,000 likes and attracted the attention of Buzzfeed.
Shoutout to my nephew. His school had a "millionaire bash" for the kids that read over a million words in the school year. Celebs for a day. pic.twitter.com/hy40v5OzKP— Maurrr (@HeatnBuckeyes) May 3, 2017
Breyden, 6, took part in a “Millionaire Bash” on May 3 at his school as a way of celebrating him and other kindergarten students reading one million words over the school year, or about 250 books.
“(Breyden) has been on me all school year to make sure I filled out his reading logs and to keep his reading on point,” Suragh said. “They make it exciting for the kids because if you tell a 6-year-old at the end of the year you get a fifteen minute limousine ride, they’re just like ‘wow!’”
The celebration included a limousine ride, walking on a red carpet, a medal presentation and a pizza party, Suragh said. They’ve told Breyden about how popular the tweet has been, but at 6-years-old he can only comprehend it so much.
“He said does this mean I’m famous? I said well kinda because a lot of people have seen it,” Suragh said laughing. “He told me the other day he needs new pens so he can practice his autograph.”
Twitter users praised Breyden for his great accomplishment, but also for his “swag” and outfit featuring plaid pants with a matching bowtie and suspenders.
@HeatnBuckeyes @spinnellii Ya boy too fresh! #BlackBoyJoy pic.twitter.com/v9Fniy0Cot— DANEHSIA™ (@dfergification) May 5, 2017
@HeatnBuckeyes this man got 12.2K likes pic.twitter.com/6sDUkPu8Fs— Kate (@katelynthuyanh) May 5, 2017
@HeatnBuckeyes @mig14 Good job kids. I doubt I read a million words in my 12 years of school.— Duey (@Duey_99) May 6, 2017
“He loves dressing up. He always wants to wear suspenders on Sunday for church,” she said.
While the attention has been great for Breyden, Suragh said she’s happy to see the program gaining publicity, too. She said it helped her son develop a huge love for reading and helped his reading skills tremendously in the last year.
“When Breyden first entered kindergarten, he was just reading sight words so I was concerned as a mom if he was going to be able to keep up with his class,” Suragh said. “I felt that I was going to be in conferences all year coming up with ideas to get him to read because he wasn’t reading. For him to excel so far in such a short time, it’s just amazing to me.”
Breyden’s next goal is to read two million words in a year. Suragh said she hopes more schools adopt a similar program in the future to help instill a love of reading in young students.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
