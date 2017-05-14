Camelot, custodians, principal appointment on MCSD meeting agenda

Alternative education, custodial services, the appointment of a school principal and honoring special retirees are all on the budget for the Monday meeting of the Muscogee County School Board.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.
MCSD superintendent David Lewis has recommended the school district hire a private, for-profit company, Camelot Education of Austin, Texas, to run three alternative education programs for $6.4 million annually.
A 5-3 vote on April 10 tabled the vote on the recommendation for three months to find out more about Camelot and establish a citizens advisory group.
At a work session last week, District 8 representative Frank Myers said he will make a motion Monday to reconsider tabling the recommendation.
In other business:
▪ The board will vote on renewing contracts with SSC Service Solutions, Beck Janitorial and Diversified in the total amount of $1,777,940 for custodial services in middle and high school facilities.
In February, the administration proposed to consolidate the contracts MCSD has with janitorial service companies into one contract for outsourced custodians. The proposal would have moved MCSD employees working as custodians at the 32 elementary schools to the 12 middle schools and nine high schools, and the contracted custodians would have been placed at all the elementary schools.
After some opposition, that plan was dropped for the present time.
▪ The board will present proclamations honoring Melvin Blackwell, the chief student services officer, and Susan Taunton, the director of audits, both of whom are retiring.
▪ The board is expected to vote on the appointment of Weldon B. Williams, as principal of the new school of the arts. He is currently principal at Broad Ripple High School for the Arts and Humanities in Indiana.
▪ The appointment of Jacqueline Mumpower as assistant principal at Wynnton Arts Academy is expected to be voted upon. She currently serves as K-5 content specialist for English/language arts & social studies in the MCSD.
▪ The board is expected to vote on the appointment of Michelle Crooks as assistant principal at Eddy Middle School. Crooks currently serves as academic dean at Eddy.
▪ The Governance Board of Wynnton Arts Academy has voted to terminate its charter and requests a return to magnet status upon termination of the charter contract. The board is expected to vote on the superintendent’s recommendation to do that.
▪ The board is expected to vote on the increase of the price of school lunches. The elementary school price would go from $2.25 to $2.35 and the secondary school price would go from $2.50 to $2.60.
▪ The board will hear a legal update on the status of using Carson McCullers and Ma Rainey as the name of the new school of the arts.
▪ Addressing the board in the public agenda will be Jim Anthony, John Mulvany, Willie Jenkins and Lisa Jenkins. Subject matter was not announced.
▪ Third grade students from Key Elementary School will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
