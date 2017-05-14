Cuthbert girl, child of homicide victim, graduates at 19 from Georgia Southern

A teen from Cuthbert, Ga., the daughter of a homicide victim, has graduated from Georgia Southern University at age 19.
According to the Georgia Southern University website, Arianna Archer received a Bachelor of Science degree in public health May 6 and plans to work her master’s degree in healthcare administration at the school.
Archer, whose father was murdered when she was five years old, attended Randolph-Clay High School and at the same time took classes for credit at Andrew College in Cuthbert.
Her mother had complications during pregnancy and birth, leading doctors to believe Archer would be developmentally delayed.
Instead, at 17, the gifted Archer brought 18 college credits with her to Georgia Southern.
She plans to go into hospital management.
“As a healthcare administrator you have the ability to put in place policies that could help thousands rather than just one,” she said in the website article.
