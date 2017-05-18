Oops! U.S. News ranking errors mean Columbus High now tied for best in Georgia

Errors in the 2017 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings mean Columbus High School actually is tied for the No. 1 spot in Georgia instead of being alone at the top.
Three of the magazine’s data analysts announced the corrections in a blog post Wednesday.
Gwinnett County School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, which had been No. 1 in Georgia the past four years, is one of the eight Georgia high schools omitted from the original rankings, released last month. The revised calculations have resulted in Columbus High now sharing the title of best public high school in Georgia with GCSMST.
A similar database problem caused incorrect rankings for 23 schools in Pennsylvania, the analysts wrote.
Columbus High, which is ranked No. 83 in the nation this year, was No. 5 in the state and No. 202 in the nation in 2013, then No. 4 in the state and No. 104 in the nation in 2014, then No. 3 in the state and No. 85 in the nation in 2015, then No. 2 in the state and No. 80 in the nation in 2016.
