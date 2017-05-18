Here’s the 2017 Columbus area high school graduation schedule

Here are the dates, times and locations of the 2017 Columbus area high school graduation ceremonies.
May 12: Waverly Hall Christian Academy, 7 p.m., at the school.
May 20: Harris County, 10 a.m., CSU Lumpkin Center; Pacelli, 10 a.m., St. Anne Church; Brookstone School, 8 p.m., Quad.
May 21: Calvary Christian School, 3 p.m., CSU Lumpkin Center.
May 24: Glenwood School, 8 p.m., Phenix City Amphitheater.
May 25: Catapult Academy, 4 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Early College Academy, 6 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Central High School, 7:30 p.m., Garrett-Harrison Stadium; Russell County High School, 7:30 p.m., school’s stadium; Spencer High School, 8 p.m., Columbus Civic Center.
May 26: Northside High School, 4 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Kendrick High School, 6:30 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Chattahoochee County High School, 7 p.m., Panther Stadium; Grace Christian School, 7 p.m., Grace Baptist Church; Hallie Turner Private School, 7 p.m., Hilton Terrace Baptist Church; Smiths Station High School, 8 p.m., Panther Stadium; Columbus High School, 8:30 p.m., Columbus Civic Center.
May 27: Shaw High School, 9 a.m., Columbus Civic Center; Hardaway High School, 11:30 a.m., Columbus Civic Center; Jordan Vocational High School, 2 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Carver High School, 4 p.m., Columbus Civic Center.
