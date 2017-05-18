Columbus school bus driver saves student from choking

Muscogee County School District bus driver Odis Hailstock, left, is honored May 15, 2017, during the Muscogee County School Board meeting for saving a third-grader from choking April 26. MCSD assistant transportation director Willie Brown holds the certificate of appreciation. In the background are MCSD superintendent David Lewis, left, and MCSD attorney Greg Ellington of the law firm Hall Booth Smith. Courtesy of the Muscogee County School District